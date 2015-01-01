|
Qayyum A, De Baets B, Van Ackere S, Witlox F, De Tré G, Van de Weghe N. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37565705
OBJECTIVE: Vehicular lane-changing is one of the riskiest driving maneuvers. Since vehicular automation is quickly becoming a reality, it is crucial to be able to identify when such a maneuver can turn into a risky situation. Recently, it has been shown that a qualitative approach: the Point Descriptor Precedence (PDP) representation, is able to do so. Therefore, this study aims to investigate whether the PDP representation can detect hazardous micro movements during lane-changing maneuvers in a situation of structural congestion in the morning and/or evening.
road safety; data mining; Pattern recognition; intelligent transportation system; spatiotemporal modeling; vehicle interactions