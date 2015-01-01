Abstract

BACKGROUND: We evaluated risk factors and frailty assessments to identify fall-prone geriatric patients in the emergency department (ED).



METHODS: This prospective study included 264 consecutive patients aged ≥65 years who presented to the ED. The participants were divided into those who had fallen or not. The patient groups were compared in terms of age, sex, presenting complaints (falls vs. others), comorbidities, medications, frailty assessment tools, and orthostatic hypotension (OH).



RESULTS: In total, 264 patients were included: 129 (48.8%) patients who had fallen and 135 (51.2%) who hadn't fallen. The mean ages of patients who had fallen and those who had not fallen were 80.48±8.38 and 79.42±7.94 years, respectively. In addition, 62.01% (n=80) and 51.85% (n=70) of patients were females. There were no statistically significant differences between the groups in terms of age or sex (P=0.290 and P=0.096, respectively). In total, 89.92% (n=116) of patients who had fallen had at least one chronic medical condition. There was a significant difference in the proportion of patients with OH between the groups. Frailty scores such as the Edmonton Frail Scale, Frail Non-Disabled Questionnaire, PRISMA-7 questionnaire, Identification of Seniors at Risk test, and Rockwood Clinical Frailty Scale scores were also significantly different between the groups. A higher PRISMA-7 score at admission was found to be an independent predictor of fall risk.



CONCLUSION: Falls occur more frequently in the older population and in females. In addition, the frailty assessment scores, except for the FRESH Frailty Scale, were associated with falls in geriatric patients. After elimination of non-significant variables in multivariate analysis, a high PRISMA-7 questionnaire score at admission was identified as an independent predictor of fall risk.

