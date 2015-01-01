|
Mungmunpuntipantip R, Wiwanitkit V. Formosan Journal of Surgery 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Despite its social and economic significance, trauma care has until recently been a low priority item on the global health agenda. Even though prevention is essential, the provision and caliber of trauma care have historically been the weakest links in the chain of survival. The traffic accident is one of the most frequent clinical issues that the trauma surgery team must address clinically. Road accident rates are currently one of the most significant health and social policy concerns for nations on all continents. Around 1.3 million people worldwide pass away on roads each year, and 20 to 50 million suffer severe injuries, the majority of which necessitate long-term care. Applying an integrated strategy to road safety can help decrease the incidence of fatal accidents and serious injuries caused by traffic accidents. Reducing the likelihood of being involved in an accident, preventing accidents, reducing the number of people injured in accidents, and lessening the effects of injuries by enhancing post-accident medical treatment should all be included in plans and programs for improving road traffic.
