Abstract

Despite its social and economic significance, trauma care has until recently been a low priority item on the global health agenda. Even though prevention is essential, the provision and caliber of trauma care have historically been the weakest links in the chain of survival. The traffic accident is one of the most frequent clinical issues that the trauma surgery team must address clinically. Road accident rates are currently one of the most significant health and social policy concerns for nations on all continents. Around 1.3 million people worldwide pass away on roads each year, and 20 to 50 million suffer severe injuries, the majority of which necessitate long-term care. Applying an integrated strategy to road safety can help decrease the incidence of fatal accidents and serious injuries caused by traffic accidents. Reducing the likelihood of being involved in an accident, preventing accidents, reducing the number of people injured in accidents, and lessening the effects of injuries by enhancing post-accident medical treatment should all be included in plans and programs for improving road traffic.



The surveillance of the issue is a crucial technique for gathering primary data for effective management and preventive planning. Data on fatalities from road accidents are often gathered globally. Here, the authors would like to present and examine the pattern of traffic accident fatality rates in a rural area of a country in Indochina that has seven provinces (GPS location : 13.926971209448107, 99.66206790455215). The situation that has been present in the COVID-19-affected nation since early 2020 (the second country of the world that COVID-19 has been reported after China). Retrospective analysis of the traffic accident death rate is done with a focus on how it relates to the local COVID-19 outbreak status. For analysis in the current study, the primary data from the local government report (https://ddc.moph.go.th/uploads/publish/1239420220301145213.pdf) was used. Table 1 displays the death rate distribution pattern.



Before COVID-19, the death rate from automobile accidents varied. The fatality rates in several provinces can be found to have increased and reduced in the first year after COVID- 19 made its initial onslaught. However, the rates reduced in all provinces the following year after local lockdown policies had been put into place. This may suggest that COVID-19's occurrence had no impact on the fatality rate from traffic accidents, but that a lockdown policy, which also means stringent control of traffic activities, can lower the mortality rate dramatically.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en