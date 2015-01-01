Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Climatic conditions always have a great impact on the quality of driving and consequently the damage, injury and death of traffic accidents, among these conditions, fog due to sudden occurrence and reduced visibility of drivers as dangerous weather conditions need to be investigated and Read more.



AIM: This study aimed at determining the pattern of accidents in fog and the relationship between driver, road, and accident with injury level in, Guilan from 2014 to 2018. Material and Methods: This is a retrospective descriptive-analytical study that investigated all accidents that had occurred in Guilan from 2014 to 2018. All of the data were entered into STATA software. The time-series estimators were used as the multivariate regression model for the presence or absence of any relationship between variables.



RESULTS: The likelihood of fatalities in fog decreased with age while it increased when drivers were female (p = 0.001). Most of the accidents in fog condition had occurred in December (p=0.000), February (p=0.001) and November (p=0.012). The number of related injuries at 2 AM (p = 0.032), 3 AM (p = 0.019), and 2 PM (p = 0.02) significantly reduced. Moreover, the rate of mortality at 2 AM (p = 0.005), 9 AM (p = 0.012), 11 AM (p = 0.004), 13 PM (p = 0.008) and 19 PM (p = 0.003) were significantly lower.



CONCLUSION: Due to the fact that the death rate was significantly higher in fog conditions than in other weather conditions, it is necessary to warn and inform the public. Also, in traffic education programs, female drivers and young drivers should be included as the target group of the programs. In addition, preventive interventions should be done mostly in the months of November, January and February and in the cities of Anzali and Rasht.

Language: en