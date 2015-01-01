Abstract

According to the statistics of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization in 2019, about 17,000 people died in driving accidents in Iran, which about 3,300 of them were motorcycles' passengers. Also, intersections all over the world include a major share of accidents. Therefore, due to the increase in the use of motorcycles in the world and their low safety level, It is important to study the impact of various variables on safety of motorcyles at intrsections. Among the variables, the movement speed is particularly important due to its direct relationship with the severity of injuries caused by accidents. In this study, which was conducted by video analysis method, A total of 304 conflicts between vehicles and motorcycles were investigated at intersections in Qom. Then, using one-way ANOVA analysis, an attempt was made to evaluate the effect of road users' movement speed on the safety of motorcyclists in conflict with vehicles at urban intersections, based on TTC and PET conflict indicators. For this purpose, Conflict indicators were investigated in two critical and non-critical states. As a result the value of vehicle's speed has a significant effect on making a conflict critical, so that it was 13 and 25 percent higher than the similar values in the non-critical states of TTC and PET indicators, respectively. while the amount of motorcycles speed did not show significant change in critical situations. It means that in conflicts between vehicles and motorcycles at intersections, among the different road users' speed, the main factor that makes a conflict critical and results in accidents, is the increase in the vehicles' speed not the motorcycles' speed. Therefore, proper safety measures to reduce the speed of these vehicles at intersections such as the use of intelligent speed adaptation systems or infrastructure measures such as visual signs or speed bumps are priorities.

