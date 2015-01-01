Abstract

One of the success factors in treatment is timely delivery of the injured to the treatment center. The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of different factors on the response time to traffic jams. In this cross-sectional-analytical study, the cases of traffic accidents injured by Fars emergency management were censored. Identify the injured and his case was merged with the admissions record of Shahid Rajaie Hospital. Early diagnosis and external causes were recorded in accordance with the International Standard Classification of Diseases. Using STATA software version 14, the analysis was performed and the tests were evaluated with a 0.05 error. One-way analysis of variance was used to compare the means in several groups and t-test of two independent samples was used to compare the means in the two groups. In these studies, 11047 patients admitted to the hospital due to traffic accidents were investigated. Men accounted for 72.6% of the injured. The average age of injuries was 33.6 years. The average response time in the survivors was 53.7 and in the deceased 51.48. The average response time for in-city injuries was 52.35 and the extra-urban injuries were 58.71. The highest average response time was in southeastern Shiraz. The mechanism of occurrence and the location and time of the accident occurred as a feature that significantly affected the time of arrival at the hospital. Minimizing the time of patient's transfer to the hospital is possible by increasing the number of emergency bases, equipping relief vehicles, providing more training to emergency medical staff and increasing the number of hospitals based on the spatial dispersion of traffic accidents which requires more attention to traffic problems inside and outside the city of Shiraz. .

Language: en