Abstract

Promoting cycling and promoting cycling culture is one of the necessities of urban communities and a suitable solution to overcome traffic problems, especially in metropolitan areas. Cultivating the use of bicycles is a difficult and time-consuming process and in addition to spending various expenses to encourage people to travel this way, it requires accurate knowledge of behaviour and underlying psychological factors in the willingness or unwillingness to travel. Despite numerous plans for cycling in Tehran and other metropolitan areas of Iran and spending money on these plans, there is no tendency to cycling among the residents of these cities. As a result, this study aimed to investigate the factors affecting the tendency to use bicycles in Tehran. The research method in this research is descriptive-analytical by preparing and completing a questionnaire and finally using a structural equation model based on partial least squares. In this study, the effect of physical health, personality traits, self-concepts, self-efficacy, and other socio-economic variables such as age, gender, income, and education were investigated. The results indicate a significant contribution of psychological variables to the intention to use a bicycle. The neurotic personality trait variable had the most negative effect and the positive mood variable along with psychological self-concept and self-efficacy showed the most positive effect on the intention to use the bicycle.

Language: en