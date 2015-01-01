Abstract

The use of bicycle is one of the effective ways to develop sustainable urban transportation system and reduce traffic and environmental problems. Therefore, in order to eliminate traffic issues and develop this kind of transportation system, the present study is firstly aimed to identify effective factors on the selection of the bicycle route in Karun, Qasr Al-Dasht, Dampezeshki and Jeyhun streets in the district 10 of Tehran city and secondly the streets are prioritized based on the criteria and subcriteria for the bicycle route. For achieving the purposes, firstly, factors contributed to the improvement of urban traffic quality using a questionnaire survey based on 20 experts and 280 citizens are investigated. Secondly, criteria and sub-criteria related to bicycle route factors are examined based on multi-criteria decision making (MCDM) methods including Delphi technique and cause-effect relationships by decision making trial and evaluation laboratory (DEMATEL) method. In addition, analytic network process (ANP) and T-test are applied for prioritizing effective factors and studied streets in order to place bicycle routes. Therefore, according to the questionnaire survey, 5 criteria and 28 sub-criteria related to the selection of the bicycle routes were found and the reliability of the questionnaire survey was obtained 0.9. Furthermore, the relative importance and weighting average values for criteria and subcriteria were obtained. Finally, the results of the present study for prioritizing effective factors using the questionnaire survey, DEMATEL, ANP and T-test methods indicated that the most important factors are prioritized as safety, environmental, traffic, human and other factors. Moreover, Qasr Al-Dasht street with the highest score is selected as the first ranked street for the selection of bicycle route to improve urban traffic quality and Dampezeshki, Karun and Jeyhun streets are ranked in the next ranks for the bicycle route, respectively.

