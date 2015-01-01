Abstract

Urban transportation planning is a process that leads to decisions about transportation plans and policies. The purpose of this process is to provide the information needed to decide when, where, and how to improve the transportation system. Requiring this information and making sure it works is followed by a rational and systematic planning process. For this purpose, in this study, we first introduce different methods of transportation management and important policies in the field of urban transportation planning. Subsequently, it has attempted to implement mathematical and statistical models used in the four-steps of trip production and attraction, trip distribution, mode choice, and traffic assignment by developing a four-step transportation demand modeling computer program. C ++ has been used to build this program. The program written in this study will enable transport policymakers to analyze and evaluate the positive and negative consequences of their plans to improve transportation conditions prior to project implementation and the high costs involved.

