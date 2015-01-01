Abstract

One of the most fundamental effects of social issues in a society is to examine the role of social networks in the distribution of cultural and recreational trips. The research method is a survey and the statistical population of the research includes the residents of Tehran metropolis. The sample size for the unlimited statistical population was calculated to be 850 people. The data collection tool is in the form of a questionnaire, and data has been collected and evaluated using SPSS software. And also to examine the role of factors influencing the distribution of recreational and cultural trips with factor analysis and tests Factor analysis was done with KMO test. In this travel distribution, the influence of factors such as the Internet, family, friends and colleagues was investigated. Factors such as age, family, colleagues, even advertising and the environment of entertainment and cultural centers were investigated. The results showed that the age range of the clients was between 20-40 years and most of the clients were employees and all the factors have high reliability. Taking this point into consideration, another noteworthy point is that age, education, occupation, and gender did not have an impact on the choice of entertainment and cultural centers.











یکی از اساسی ترین تاثیر مسائل اجتماعی در یک جامعه بررسی نقش شبکه‌های اجتماعی درنحوه توزیع سفرهای فرهنگی و تفریحی می باشد. روش تحقیق به صورت پیمایشی بوده و جامعه آماری تحقیق شامل ساکنان کلان شهر تهران می باشد. حجم نمونه برای جامعه آماری نامحدود،

850 نفر محاسبه گردید. ابزار جمع آوری اطلاعات به صورت پرسشنامه می باشد و با استفاده از نرم افزار SPSS اطلاعات جمع آوری شده و مورد ارزیابی قرار گرفته است. و همچنین به بررسی نقش عوامل موثر بر توزیع سفرهای تفریحی و فرهنگی با تحلیل عاملی با آزمون KMO پرداخته شد. که در این توزیع سفر تاثیر عواملی همچون اینترنت، خانواده، دوستان و همکاران مورد بررسی قرار گرفته شد. به بررسی عامل هایی از جمله سن، خانواده، همکاران، حتی تبلیغات و محیط مراکز تفریحی و فرهنگی بررسی شد. نتایج نشان داد، بیشترین رنج سنی مراجعه کننده بین 40-20 سال بوده و یا بیشتر مراجعه کننده‌ها کارمند بوده‌اند و همه عامل ها دارای پایایی بالایی هستند. با در نظر گرفتن این نکته،دیگر مورد قابل توجه ‌این است که سن، تحصیلات، شغل، جنسیت، تاثیری بر انتخاب مراکز تفریحی و فرهنگی نداشته است

Language: fa