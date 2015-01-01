|
Citation
|
Mansouri Z, Sarkar A. Journal of Transportation Research 2023; 20(2): 353-368.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
One of the most fundamental effects of social issues in a society is to examine the role of social networks in the distribution of cultural and recreational trips. The research method is a survey and the statistical population of the research includes the residents of Tehran metropolis. The sample size for the unlimited statistical population was calculated to be 850 people. The data collection tool is in the form of a questionnaire, and data has been collected and evaluated using SPSS software. And also to examine the role of factors influencing the distribution of recreational and cultural trips with factor analysis and tests Factor analysis was done with KMO test. In this travel distribution, the influence of factors such as the Internet, family, friends and colleagues was investigated. Factors such as age, family, colleagues, even advertising and the environment of entertainment and cultural centers were investigated. The results showed that the age range of the clients was between 20-40 years and most of the clients were employees and all the factors have high reliability. Taking this point into consideration, another noteworthy point is that age, education, occupation, and gender did not have an impact on the choice of entertainment and cultural centers.
Language: fa