Abstract

Urban transportation networks are among critical urban infrastructures. The importance and expansion of this network increase the possibility of occurrence of malicious attacks and random failures. Network robustness is the capability of the network to perform continuously in various situation including crisis and disorder. Vulnerability is the opposite of the robustness concept. Considering the financial and operational constraints to enhance the robustness of an urban transportation network, identification of critical nodes whose removal leads to plunge in network connectivity is necessary. In this study the behavior of urban transportation networks against malicious attacks and random failures is assessed. The results reveal that urban transportation networks are vulnerable against malicious attacks. Besides, identification of critical nodes is not possible by using a unique index and should be done by opting appropriate indices based on the severity of disorder. The developed method in this research can be applied to other transportation networks.

Language: en