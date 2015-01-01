Abstract

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) provide safe and efficient mobility without human intervention by using self-propelled and communication technologies. This technology will be a turning point in transportation. Evaluating the acceptance of AVs plays an important role in its successful and efficient use. Removing economic and technical barriers without removing the human barrier will be not efficient. Most researchers have used Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT) in order to identify the latent variable affecting the acceptance of AVs. In this study, in addition to the variables considered in this theory (including performance expectancy (PE), effort expectancy (EE), and social influence (SI)), the perceived risk (PR) variable is used to identify more latent variables affecting the acceptance of AVs. In order to calibrate the structural equation model proposed in this study, 641 stated preference questionnaires were distributed among the residents of Tehran. The results indicate that the variables of PE, PR, EE, and SI influence on the acceptance of AVs, respectively. The results of this study can be used by decision-makers and policymakers to evaluate and estimate the response to AVs before the start of development and adopt appropriate policies to increase the penetration rate of these vehicles. .

