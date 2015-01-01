Abstract

The condition of the pavement from the point of view of the condition index of the pavement may have a major role to play in the severity and extent of road accidents and also in the conduct of drivers in relation to such accidents. In order to study the types of failures identified in dry road environmental conditions with long-distance rainy periods, a case study by Yazd City to study the pattern of behavior of drivers in the face of such failures, and the effect of speed on the severity and damage caused by the use of accidents. The decision tree data mining method examines the relationship between the type and the severity of the failure. After that, serious alligator crack was the next effective damage, but in most cases, we saw a second type reaction in this type of damage, and the amount of deviation in the path in this type of damage was less. We found that the size of the potholes and the severe damage also affect the behavior of the drivers.

