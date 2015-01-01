Abstract

These days, the problem of traffic and traffic congestion on crowded streets has become an integral part of life in metropolitan areas. Intelligent traffic control will be crucial as the number of continuous road users increases and the resources provided by the current infrastructure are limited. The purpose of this study is to model traffic flow and control ramp measurement using fuzzy method; To achieve this goal, traffic ramps at the entrances are used to regulate access to the main corridor of the highway or freeway, in order to maintain the flow close to the capacity of the highway. In this research, by presenting a new solution, modeling traffic flow and controlling ramp measurement has been done by fuzzy intelligent method in MATLAB software environment. Data collection was performed using field method and on the highways of Isfahan. This algorithm tries to make the ramp control system intelligent by maintaining simplicity and non-computational complexity. According to the information received from the vehicle, which are located at certain distances from each ramp, the queue length, vehicle entry rate and demand level of each ramp are measured, and then the controller determines the minimum time and phase of the ramp according to this information. According to the obtained results, the average intensity of the factors of total queue length in the ramp, stop time in the ramp, stopping times and traffic congestion in the open loop mode is higher than the closed loop mode based on the fuzzy method algorithm.

Language: en