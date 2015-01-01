Abstract

Basic traffic flow models deal with the movement behavior of vehicles in traffic flow. These models are the basis of the work of simulation software. In general, there are four types of behavioral models in simulation software, which include car following model, lane change model, opportunity acceptance model, and lateral distance model. These models provide user-adjustable parameters that the ability of simulators to reproduce driving behaviors and traffic performance indicators of the study site, depends on the correct adjustment of these parameters. Simply put, these parameters must be calibrated before the simulator software can be used as a traffic analysis tool. Since driving behavior and environmental factors can also affect the car chase model, so the parameters will be different for different cities and in Iran, the car following model parameters have been done only for Tehran and Qom, in this study to use Optimal and correct of Aimsun simulator software, for Isfahan city, the parameters of the car following model of this software were calibrated. Calibrated. Since in order to calibrate the car tracking model, the reaction time and the reaction time in stopping must be calibrated, so these two parameters were calibrated using the field data of the intersections and their calibrated values were 0.5 and 0.65, respectively. It should be noted that the default reaction time is 0.75 seconds and the reaction time at the default stop is 1.35 seconds in the software. Therefore, by replacing the calibrated times instead of the default times of the car tracking model in Aimsun software, the car tracking model was calibrated for Isfahanian drivers.

