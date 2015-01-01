Abstract

Road speed management is one of the most important and effective measures to prevent and reduce the severity of traffic accidents and injuries to road users. Because a significant proportion of the fatalities and injuries resulting from road accidents are permitted due to speeding. Therefore, as a case study of Urmia-Ashnoye axis in West Azarbaijan province was investigated using RSP. Traffic information was extracted from online traffic systems related to in 2017. The results show that the arcs can be divided into three categories: Sections 1 to 5, with car speeds averaging 35 km / h, and Sections 10-6 with car speeds averaging 45 km / h 14 that cars have an average speed of 50 km / h. All of these speeds were taken while the track speed was 110 km / h, indicating that the arches had steep slopes, and in sections 1-5 that had the most deceleration there was a more dangerous arc in terms of safety and the likelihood of accidents involving speed drivers. Have reduced themselves to a great extent. Finally, it is recommended to use an average speed of 85% of the cars in those arches to determine the speed in the arches.

