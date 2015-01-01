Abstract

In our rapidly urbanizing world where the city dwellers need to travel either short or long distances by their vehicles, road safety has become at the heart of the attention of authorities in both developed and developing countries. As automobile becomes affordable nowadays, the number of personal cars increasing, and the expectancy of the car crash is rising spontaneously. The chief reasons for road incidents and car crashes can be investigated among road, vehicle, and drivers simultaneously. In this study, we only concentrate on the effects of vehicles on the severity of accidents. At first and by utilizing multi attribute decision making techniques, the ranking of each vehicle by models that was the culprit of incidence was determined. By analyzing the results, it appeared that trucks carrying dangerous and flammable materials, bicycles and motorbike s have dedicated the highest crash severity to themselves. Though the most common road accident was among those cars owned by someone, in the second part of the study, the severity of car crashes investigated among personal cars. Vehicle ranking performed under two weighting scenarios for those cars with a higher accident frequency, and the final rank was determined for the severity of road accidents by employing the Copeland method. Furthermore, the effect of driver age variable was evaluated using repeated-measures analysis of variance and it found that driver age also had an impact on the probability of casualty or fatality occurrence.

Language: en