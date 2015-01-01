Abstract

The tourism sector is considered by policy makers because of its positive external implications for other sectors of the economy such as services and industry, and its positive effects on employment and economic growth. The revenue generation of the country's tourism industry, in addition to being a function of economic variables including exchange rate and per capita income of the country, depends on the services of the transport and hotel sectors, the state of political and economic stability of the country and the presence of historical and natural attractions of the country.The present paper examines the factors affecting the tourism sector of selected developing countries with emphasis on transport infrastructure in the tourism development sector for the period 2000-2015. The results of the research indicate that the development of transportation in the air and rail sectors has had a positive and significant impact on the tourists entering the countries. Also, the tourism registered in the UNESCO Organization, the political stability of the host countries, per capita gross domestic product and the exchange rate have had a positive impact on the arrival of tourists.

Language: en