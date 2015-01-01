Abstract

Driving accidents are a serious problem in the world. Human, the road, the vehicle and the environment are the four causes of driving accidents. The most effective cause of accidents is the human factor. Therefore, in the field of traffic safety, social science studies, especially psychology studies, are necessary. Any attempt to get to know the personality and improve driving behavior can save many lives. Personality tests are used to identify a person's personality. The research instrument was a questionnaire consisting of three sections: demographic questions, high risk driving behavior questionnaire and Myers-Briggs personality test. Traffic high-risk behaviors included 38 items that were classified into four factors: aggressive behavior, fatigue and distraction, lack of agreeableness and lack of attention to their health. And personality preferences obtained from the Myers-Briggs test include (Extrovert-Introvert, sensor-intuitive, Thinker- Feeler and Perceiver -judger). Multivariate regression was used to measure the predictive power of the number of accidents. The results of regression analysis showed that among the personality dimensions of Myers-Briggs test, the perceptual variable has the most significant predictive power of accident variable. Also, among the high risk driving behaviors, aggressive behavior and distraction have the most significant predictive power of accident variables.

