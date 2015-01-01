Abstract

Securing traffic flows in cities is one of the most important goals of urban transportation planning. Among the country's metropolises, Qom city with a large volume of traffic flows in the city, along with the illegal behavior of some drivers while driving, is lacking. The required traffic equipment and... The safety factor of traffic flows in some passages in the city has been significantly reduced, although the urban management system of Qom has taken appropriate measures to improve the safety of intra-city transportation so far. Unfortunately, during the three years (2014-2015), more than 17,000 accidents have been registered within the legal limits of Qom, of which more than 95% occurred as injuries and the rest as deaths and damages. More than 17,452 accidents, of which 89 the percentage of these accidents has been recorded as injuries. More than 53% of all accidents occurred between 12 noon and 8 pm, and the daily analysis of accidents revealed that more than 32% of accidents occurred on Saturdays and Tuesdays. 58% of all accidents in Qom are related to accidents, one of which is motorcyclists, and 36% of all accidents are related to not paying attention to the front, 24% are related to non-compliance with the right of way. On average, during the last three years, more than 88 fatal accidents have occurred in the city of Qom. And the necessary measures have been proposed..

