Abstract

Typically, speeding is one of the main drivers of road accidents in the out-of-town way. In this study, we tried to investigate the factors affecting speed selection by drivers by recording speed and completing a questionnaire on two-way vehicles in two-way axis of Zanjan province. For this purpose, various variables have been defined in five groups, variables related to driver, vehicle, road and environment, travel and occupants, and their data have been gathered. In order to analyze the data, a logistic regression model has been used that calculates the probability of the driver's choice of speed. The results of this study showed that with the increase in the age of drivers, the probability of choosing their unauthorized speed is reduced, and, in spite of decreasing the age of drivers, the probability of choosing an unauthorized speed increases. The results of the model also show that by increasing the engine volume, the drivers have been added the possibility of unauthorized speed selection. The results of the model show that the probability of committing a violation of speed in roads with speeds of 60 and 80 km / h is more than speeds of 95 km / h.

Language: en