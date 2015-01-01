Abstract

Nowadays, safety of pedestrians and high rate of accidents which cause mortality and permanent injuries attract lots of attention. In Iran, 40 out of 100000 individuals die in traffic accidents on a yearly basis. 33% of traffic accidents are related to pedestrians. Most of these accidents happen when pedestrians cross the streets. Evaluating behavioral components of pedestrians crossing streets could be effective to comprehend these factors. The aim of this research is to identify significant factors that affect pedestrians' preference for choosing among various options to cross the streets.In this study has been tried to identify effective variable on pedestrians behavior. In order to recognize the variables, a questionnaire was conducted and finally gathered 400 questionnaires. Designed questionnaire includes evident variables and hidden characteristics of pedestrians behavior. In order to notice the hidden behavioral, exploratory factor analysis with varimax main and rotational components have been used and this part of processing was performed by spss. According to the results of structural equation model, hidden psychological variables divided in two groups of appropriate and in appropriate habits such as distractions and inattention of pedestrians, hasty pedestrians and violation morale.

