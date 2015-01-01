Abstract

Road traffic crashes are one of the major causes of deaths and injuries around the world. Approximately 1.2 million people (2.1% of all deaths) are killed every year and over 50 million are injured or disabled worldwide due to road traffic crashes. To control speeding and deaths different approaches regarding the road function has been proposed already. Speed cameras are one of these options in use. It has been approved that they are effective in reducing speed and crashes near speed cameras locations. This Study aims at evaluating the highways speed cameras through the Naïve and Naïve adjustment method in city of Mashhad. In this study Mashhad highway network was evaluated by before and after study and speed cameras crash modification factor was calculated for the first time for these cameras. This study revealed that these cameras are most effective in reducing invulnerable crashes however they are effective in reducing vulnerable crashes.

Language: en