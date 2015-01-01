Abstract

Traffic accidents are among the most important determinant factors in the quality of the country's roads and as the quality of country roads ensure safe transportation of passengers and goods. Consequently, economic and social and cultural development will have a great impact on every country. Therefore, one of the important parameters in the utility of any road network is the safety of those accidents and accidents. The accidents are negatively affected by the accident rate and its intensity on the road safety, reducing transport rates from that route and reducing the economic flow. The occurrence of accidents at a macro look also causes mental and mental issues at the community level and in the dimension of the family. In 2000 to 1388, some 235000 people have died due to accidents in Iran. The safe distance is dependent on several factors, such as path conditions, allowable speed, allowable speed, type of driver behavior, age and gender, type of vehicle, as well as the prevailing atmospheric conditions. The absence of safe distance is a major cause in the front of a traffic accident, which is one of the most common accidents in our country, thus investigating the behavior of drivers in respect of safe distance and investigating the effective factors on this issue. In this paper, investigating the status quo, drivers ' behavior, the statistical analysis of the accident - based accident on the Sari- Neka highway has been studied as case study. Then, parameters such as speed, time distance and space between vehicles were determined and the solution was proposed to measure drivers ' behavior in this study.

