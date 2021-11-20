Abstract

Background and purpose:

Risk factors that could be used to assess early and further improve the positive predictive value of blunt cardiac injury (BCI) are still inconclusive. We conducted a meta-analysis to quantitatively analyze the injury mechanism, risk factors, and outcomes associated with BCI in trauma patients.



Methods:

This systematic review and meta-analysis were performed to gather data on trauma patients with blunt cardiac injury. PubMed, Web of Science, and EMBASE databases were searched for studies until 20th November 2021. A pooled meta-analysis of injury mechanisms, risk factors, and outcomes concerning BCI was conducted.



Results:

We screened 256 records from which 11 studies published from 2000 to 2019 reporting 68,039 patients with trauma were included. Motor vehicle crash was the main injury mechanism, accounting for 65.2% of the attributed mechanisms for BCI [pool proportion = 0.652 (0.595-0.709)]. The pooled relative risks (RRs) revealed that patients with sternal fracture, shock on arrival, and history of cardiac disease were associated with increased risk of BCI (for sternal fracture: RR = 7.21 [95% confidence interval (CI) = 3.99-13.05]; for the shock on arrival: RR = 2.45, 95% CI = 2.12-2.84; for the history of cardiac disease: RR = 1.87, 95% CI = 1.11-3.16). A significant difference was observed in the length of stay between the BCI group compared to the no BCI group, 11.68 (95% CI = 8.79-14.58 days) vs. 20.46 (95% CI = 16.78-24.14 days). The risk of mortality was significantly higher in trauma patients with BCI as compared to those without BCI (RR = 1.70, 95% CI = 1.53-1.90).



Conclusions:

BCI was associated with increased mortality in our study. Patients also tended towards a longer length of stay. In addition to electrocardiogram and TnI, we recommend screening for BCI when trauma patients are in the presence of sternal fracture, shock, and a history of cardiac disease.

Language: en