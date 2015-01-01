SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yurko KC, Adams B, Boehm S, Miller HC. Middle Sch. J. 2023; 54(1): 23-31.

(Copyright © 2023, The Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE), Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis)

10.1080/00940771.2022.2142003

unavailable

In the following article the authors detail important concepts surrounding sexual harassment when teachers address such topics in their classrooms. The article considers activities and resources for teachers that should be taught to middle school students in tandem with the literary titles. Middle grades literature, when paired with intentional pedagogy, can be one of many tools middle school educators use to identify and challenge ideas, beliefs, norms, and actions that perpetuate sexual violence. This article uses four fictional titles to address content and concepts with middle grades learners.


language arts; middle school; sexual harassment

