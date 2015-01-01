Abstract

:Background: This study aimed to identify the associated factors of self-harm and suicide ideation among Chinese Indonesians during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: A nonrandom sampling was performed through a nationwide online survey in Indonesia (May-June 2021). The online survey covered participants' demographic information, suicide literacy, suicide stigma, loneliness, and self-harm and suicide ideation. A series of t-tests, χ2 tests, and hierarchical logistic regressions with the backward stepwise method were used to identify the factors associated with self-harm and suicide ideation. Responses from a total of 484 Chinese Indonesians were analyzed in this study.



RESULTS: The predictive model showed a significant goodness of fit to the observed data [χ2(17) = 174.1, p <.001; RN2 =.41]. Chinese Indonesians with an average monthly income of ≥USD 843 were found to be 0.23 times (95% CI = 0.07-0.99) less likely to experience self-harm and suicide ideation than those who did not have an income. A one-point increase in the intensity of suicide glorification and loneliness were associated with 3.06 and 3.67 increase in the chance of experiencing self-harm and suicide ideation, respectively.



CONCLUSION: One third of Chinese Indonesians self-reported self-harm and suicide ideation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health and suicide prevention intervention programs are recommended to target those with low socioeconomic status, high glorification toward suicide, and high perceived loneliness.

