Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal attempt is one of the most relevant suicide risk factors, knowing associated variables and post-suicide attempt follow-up strategies contributes to preventing suicide.



OBJECTIVE: the objective of this work was to describe the clinical-sociodemographic characteristics of people who present a suicide attempt, and to present a strategy of clinical-epidemiological surveillance that is activated after the suicide attempt.



METHODS: A cross-sectional design was carried out, involving 170 subjects aged 15 and over admitted to the Unit for People with a suicide attempt between 2015 and 2018 in the Los Ríos region, Chile. Sociodemographic and clinical data, before and after the suicide attempt, were statistically evaluated.



RESULTS: The sociodemographic results show a predominance of attempts by women, with a sample that has its place of residence mainly in urban areas. In addition, it was observed that Catholic or evangelical religious affiliation could be associated with a higher risk of suicidal retry (p = 0.014).



CONCLUSIONS: The clinical factors show that having previous suicide attempts, ongoing depression at the time of the suicide attempt, and partner conflicts are relevant factors to consider. The frequency of suicide and suicide retries in surveillance was low, so strengthening the continuity of care could play a preventive role in the suicide phenomenon.



Key words: suicide, suicide attempts, continuity of care.



https://www.journalofneuropsychiatry.cl/articulo.php?id= 132

Language: en