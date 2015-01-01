Abstract

This study analyzes crash data from 2016 to 2020 on a National Highway in Maharashtra, India. The impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the road crashes of the study area is presented, and recommendations to improve road safety are proposed. The crash data is collected from the "National Highways Authority of India, Kolhapur" from 2016 to 2020, and the information is classified into three scenarios: Before Lockdown, After Lockdown, and Strict Lockdown. The crash data is analyzed under three scenarios for seven different classifications followed by their sub-classifications. The time-wise analysis of crash data is performed in four-time slots, namely 00:00-05:59 AM, 06:00-11:59 AM, 12:00-17:59 PM, and 18:00-23:59 PM. The season-wise analysis of crash data is performed in three seasons: Summer, Monsoon, and Winter.



The crashes that occurred on 2-lane-straight roads having T-junction are more than 90% in all three scenarios. The significant factors responsible for crashes are "Head-on collision," "Vehicle out of control," and "Overspeeding." Most crashes (more than 36%) occurred between 12:00 and 17:59 PM and in the Summer season (more than 42%) in all three scenarios. The crashes in the COVID-19 "Strict Lockdown" scenario witnessed a fall of 254.55% compared to 2019 and 2018. Surprisingly, there was a rise of 137.5% and a fall of 127.27% in crashes of the COVID-19 2020 "Strict Lockdown" scenario, compared to 2017 and 2016, respectively. The crashes under the sub-classifications "Right angle collision" and "Fatal" increased in 2020 compared to the previous 4 years due to the impact of COVID-19.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en