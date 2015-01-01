|
Mhetre KV, Thube AD. Journal of Engineering and Applied Science 2023; 70(1): e24.
(Copyright © 2023)
This study analyzes crash data from 2016 to 2020 on a National Highway in Maharashtra, India. The impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on the road crashes of the study area is presented, and recommendations to improve road safety are proposed. The crash data is collected from the "National Highways Authority of India, Kolhapur" from 2016 to 2020, and the information is classified into three scenarios: Before Lockdown, After Lockdown, and Strict Lockdown. The crash data is analyzed under three scenarios for seven different classifications followed by their sub-classifications. The time-wise analysis of crash data is performed in four-time slots, namely 00:00-05:59 AM, 06:00-11:59 AM, 12:00-17:59 PM, and 18:00-23:59 PM. The season-wise analysis of crash data is performed in three seasons: Summer, Monsoon, and Winter.
Analysis; COVID-19; Crash; Data; Lockdown; Road safety