Chikte M, Sarkar D, Sarkar R, Thakare A. Int. Res. J. Modern. Eng. Technol. Sci. 2023; 5(4): 346-355.
(Copyright © 2023, IRJMETS)
Several unanticipated consequences of civilization's quick progress have been noted, most notably an increase in auto accidents. An average of one out of every three automobiles is involved in an accident that causes damage. In the majority of nations, traffic accidents are one of the biggest causes of death. When there are more cars on the road, accidents happen more frequently. The government has launched a number of measures and created a number of awareness program despite the fact that the number of accidents increases with population. The proposed system may identify an accident and alert local app users and emergency sites right away using accelerometer sensors (Police station, Hospital).
Language: en