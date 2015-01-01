Abstract

Several unanticipated consequences of civilization's quick progress have been noted, most notably an increase in auto accidents. An average of one out of every three automobiles is involved in an accident that causes damage. In the majority of nations, traffic accidents are one of the biggest causes of death. When there are more cars on the road, accidents happen more frequently. The government has launched a number of measures and created a number of awareness program despite the fact that the number of accidents increases with population. The proposed system may identify an accident and alert local app users and emergency sites right away using accelerometer sensors (Police station, Hospital).



Statement of the Problem



Application for enhancing traffic management and safety is called the ADPS (Accident Detection and Prevention System). This tool may be used to report and receive warnings about accidents or other road incidents using speech commands and voice notifications. When we combine network-based and GPS-based localization, our application will perform well in terms of power consumption.



Background



These days, there are many fatal vehicle accidents. In an accident, saving a person is crucial. Yet this is not feasible owing to a lack of services. To offer those services to individuals, including the police and hospitals, we employ the Accidental System software.



System Introduction



In this project, we suggest the Go Safe application, a smartphone-based vehicle-to-infrastructure communication system that aims to improve both road safety and driving enjoyment. This tool notifies users if an accident happens on the road and alerts drivers of potential occurrences that may happen while they are driving. The other automobile will consequently select a different course or route as a result. An accelerometer sensor will be used to gauge the vehicle's motion and speed



Keywords: GPS, Mobile Interaction, Accelerometer Sensor, Smartphone

