Zelazny J, Porta G, Stanley B, Mann JJ, Keilp J, Brent D, Melhem N. Biol. Psychiatry 2023; 93(9): S38.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Suicide remains a leading cause of death in youth. In recent years, suicide rates have risen disproportionately in Black youth, yet we know very little about risk factors specific to this group or the reasons behind this trend. We sought to identify the role of parental history of suicidal behavior in predicting suicide-related behaviors (SRB) in a sample of Black youth at high risk for suicidal behavior.
