Abstract

Individuals with bipolar disorder have a significantly higher risk for suicidal behavior than the general population. Separately, bipolar disorder and suicide have strong genetic components, with high heritability estimates. However, this estimation also suggests these phenotypes are driven by environmental factors. Several studies have identified both genetic and epigenetic changes associated with suicidal behavior in individuals with bipolar disorder. We hypothesized that these changes were interacting to increase the risk for suicidal behavior.

