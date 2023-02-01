SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alrfooh A, Argue B, Richards JG, Williams A, Wemmie J, Magnotta V, Fiedorowicz J, Gaine M. Biol. Psychiatry 2023; 93(9): S26-S27.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.biopsych.2023.02.083

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Individuals with bipolar disorder have a significantly higher risk for suicidal behavior than the general population. Separately, bipolar disorder and suicide have strong genetic components, with high heritability estimates. However, this estimation also suggests these phenotypes are driven by environmental factors. Several studies have identified both genetic and epigenetic changes associated with suicidal behavior in individuals with bipolar disorder. We hypothesized that these changes were interacting to increase the risk for suicidal behavior.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print