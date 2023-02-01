SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Almeida D, Suderman M, Nagy C, Mechaward N, Turecki G. Biol. Psychiatry 2023; 93(9): S38-S39.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.biopsych.2023.02.112

unavailable

Early-life adversity (ELA) is a major public health concern that significantly increases the lifetime risk for suicide. Deep-layer pyramidal neurons (DLPNs) are important players in the microcircuitry of the PFC, which have been associated with ELA. In the present study we aimed to characterize long-term alterations to the epigenome and transcriptome of DLPNs associated with ELA.


Language: en
