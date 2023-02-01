Abstract

Early-life adversity (ELA) is a major public health concern that significantly increases the lifetime risk for suicide. Deep-layer pyramidal neurons (DLPNs) are important players in the microcircuitry of the PFC, which have been associated with ELA. In the present study we aimed to characterize long-term alterations to the epigenome and transcriptome of DLPNs associated with ELA.

