|
Citation
|
Levine Z. J. Crim. Law Criminol. 2023; 113(1): 207-239.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Northwestern University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act provides a means for plaintiffs whose civil rights have been violated by government officials to sue for monetary compensation. However, the doctrine of qualified immunity hampers a plaintiff's chances of success by blocking cases from going to trial and preventing government entities from paying monetary judgments on "insubstantial cases." State-created danger doctrine is a judicially created exception that can overcome qualified immunity when a government official has caused or contributed to a danger that resulted in harm to that individual. The purpose of this doctrine is to hold officials accountable who were more than negligent. Enforcing this accountability is especially important when those officials operate within the realm of the criminal legal system. Police officers and law enforcement officials are in a position to create more harm than other government officials as they have state- sanctioned authority and potential access to weapons. Moreover, creating accountability through the exception likely would incentivize the officers to act with more care in the future.
Language: en