|
Citation
|
Eriksson L, McGee TR, Rosse V, Bond C, Horstman N. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2022; 15(2): 95-108.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE New ways of perpetrating relational aggression have been facilitated by the increased availability and adoption of technology for communication, resulting in growing cyberaggression rates over the past few decades. Few studies have examined whether perpetrators of cyberaggression are more likely to target friends or romantic partners (or both) and whether this differs across the gender of the perpetrator. This is the key focus of the current study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cyber dating abuse; Cyberaggression; Domestic violence; Gender; Online harassment; Victim–offender relationship