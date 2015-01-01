|
Taylor LK, Bähr C. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2022; 15(2): 109-123.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Over 60% of armed conflicts re-occur; the seed of future conflict is sown even as a peace agreement is signed. The cyclical nature of war calls for a focus on youth who can disrupt this pattern over time. Addressing this concern, the developmental peace-building model calls for a dynamic, multi-level and longitudinal approach. Using an innovative statistical approach, this study aims to investigate the associations among four youth peace-building dimensions and quality peace.
Language: en
Developmental peace-building model; Education; Engagement; Inclusion; Information; Quality peace; Time-series network analysis; Youth peacebuilding