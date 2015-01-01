|
Khaleghi AA, Jafarzadeh S, Afzali Harsini P, Kashfi SH, Mohammadkhah F, Khani Jeihooni A. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2022; 15(2): 152-162.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Aggressive behaviors are common among students. Given the importance of education in reducing aggressive behavior, this study aims to examine the influence of a theory of planned behavior (TPB)-based educational intervention on aggression-preventive behaviors in fifth-grade male students in Fasa city, Iran.
Language: en
Aggression; Behavior; Education; Prevention; Prevention and control; Schools; Students; Theory of planned behavior (TPB)