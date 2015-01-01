SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khaleghi AA, Jafarzadeh S, Afzali Harsini P, Kashfi SH, Mohammadkhah F, Khani Jeihooni A. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2022; 15(2): 152-162.

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/JACPR-03-2022-0701

unavailable

PURPOSE Aggressive behaviors are common among students. Given the importance of education in reducing aggressive behavior, this study aims to examine the influence of a theory of planned behavior (TPB)-based educational intervention on aggression-preventive behaviors in fifth-grade male students in Fasa city, Iran.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A total of 120 male students were randomly picked from several public schools in Fasa city, Iran, between 2018 and 2019. Assessments were completed before and three months after the intervention. Intervention consisted of eight 55-60-min training sessions based on the TPB's processes and constructs.

FINDINGS Prior to the educational intervention, there was no significant difference between the two groups in terms of attitude, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control, intention to stop aggressiveness or to engage in aggression-preventive activities. However, three months following the intervention, the experimental group demonstrated a considerable rise in the aforementioned constructs (p > 0.001 in all cases).

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The study's findings demonstrated the efficacy of a TPB-based educational intervention on constructs of the TPB theory.

RESULTS suggest application of a TPB-based educational intervention can have a pro-social impact on the attitudes and behavior of elementary age boys.


Language: en

Aggression; Behavior; Education; Prevention; Prevention and control; Schools; Students; Theory of planned behavior (TPB)

