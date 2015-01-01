|
Citation
Tetteh A, Awaah F, Addo D. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2022; 15(2): 163-180.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE This study aims to investigate students' perceptions regarding the causes and effects of cyberbullying among university students. The study also establishes whether or not there would be statistically significant differences among cyberbullying victims, perpetrators, victim-perpetrators and bystanders in their thoughts on the causes and effects of cyberbullying on students' social lives from a developing country perspective.
Language: en
Keywords
Cyberbullying; Cyberbullying causes; Cyberbullying classifications; Cyberbullying effects; Developing economies; Ghana; Higher education; Online; Students’ perception