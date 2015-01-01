|
Salas-Wright CP, Hai AH, Vaughn MG, Hodges JC, Goings TC. Addict. Behav. 2023; 147: e107816.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37572491
OBJECTIVE: Driving under the influence (DUI) of psychoactive substances is an important public health and criminal justice issue, impacting the lives of millions of Americans. Although recent research provides up-to-date information regarding DUI among adults, there is a pressing need for research that focuses specifically on younger/underage drivers. We draw from a large, nationally-representative sample to provide up-to-date evidence as to the prevalence and key criminal justice, substance use, and behavioral health correlates of DUI of cannabis and alcohol among drivers ages 16 to 20 in the United States.
Alcohol; Cannabis; Adolescence; Driving under the influence