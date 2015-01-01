Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Driving under the influence (DUI) of psychoactive substances is an important public health and criminal justice issue, impacting the lives of millions of Americans. Although recent research provides up-to-date information regarding DUI among adults, there is a pressing need for research that focuses specifically on younger/underage drivers. We draw from a large, nationally-representative sample to provide up-to-date evidence as to the prevalence and key criminal justice, substance use, and behavioral health correlates of DUI of cannabis and alcohol among drivers ages 16 to 20 in the United States.



METHODS: We used data from the 2020 and 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (young drivers ages 16-20; N=12,863). All analyses-survey adjusted prevalence estimates, logistic regression-were conducted using Stata SE 17.0 and weighted to account for the study's stratified cluster sampling design.



RESULTS: The prevalence of DUI-cannabis for the full sample-including those not endorsing past-year use-was 6.3%. Among youth endorsing past-year cannabis use, 24.5% reported DUI of cannabis. In the full sample and among cannabis users, DUI-cannabis risk was elevated among older and male youth. The prevalence of DUI-alcohol was 2.6% among all youth and 6.1% among youth reporting past-year alcohol consumption.



CONCLUSIONS: Estimates indicate that more than one million young drivers each year are placing their lives and those of others at risk by operating motor vehicles after consuming cannabis and/or alcohol.



FINDINGS underscore the importance of prevention efforts targeting underaged cannabis and alcohol-impaired driving.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving

