Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual and gender minority adverse childhood experiences (SGM-ACEs) are identity-based forms of early life adversity. Exposure to SGM-ACEs is associated with increased odds for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder in SGM adults. The purpose of this study was to further test a revised version of the measure in a U.S. sample with more robust and clinically relevant mental health outcomes.



METHODS: In May and June 2022, a national sample of SGM adults (n = 4,445) was recruited from a Qualtrics Panel to complete a 20-minute online survey that included questions regarding ACEs, SGM-ACEs, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Exploratory (EFA) and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) were used to examine factor structure. Multivariable regression was used to assess criterion validity, and a sensitivity analysis was conducted. Data were analyzed in February 2023.



RESULTS: Respondents indicate that vicarious trauma (81%) and school bullying (67%), were the most common experiences, and that all SGM-ACEs were frequently occurring prior to adulthood. CFA determined a one factor solution. Participants with more SGM-ACEs exposure had worse anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms (β = 0.16, β = 0.18, β = 0.26, p <.0001, respectively), after controlling for ACEs exposure and demographic factors. A sensitivity analysis indicated that estimates were similar in terms of magnitude and direction.



CONCLUSIONS: SGM-ACEs are commonly and frequently occurring prior to adulthood and impact adult SGM mental health. Overall, the measure had good to excellent psychometric properties. Future research should consider integrating SGM-ACEs and Minority Stress Theory.

Language: en