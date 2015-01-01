Abstract

BACKGROUND: The objectives of this study were to investigate the proportion of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) among patients with diagnosed major depressive disorder (MDD) and undergoing antidepressant treatment, to estimate the economic cost of MDD, TRD, and non-treatment-resistant depression (non-TRD), and to examine the differences between TRD and non-TRD MDD in a Thai public tertiary hospital.



METHODS: This was a combined study between retrospective review of medical records and a cross-sectional survey. The sample size was 500 dyads of antidepressant-treated MDD patients and their unpaid caregivers. MDD patients' medical records, the concept of healthcare resource utilization, the Work Productivity and Activity Impairment Questionnaire: depression and mood & mental state versions (WPAI: D, MM), the Class Impairment Questionnaire (CIQ), and the Family Experiences Interview Schedule (FEIS) were applied as the tools of the study. Pearson Chi's square, Fisher's Exact test, and independent T-test were employed for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: The proportion of TRD was 19.6% among antidepressant-treated MDD patients in a Thai tertiary public hospital. The results of the study indicated that several factors showed a statistically significant association with TRD criteria. These factors included younger age of MDD patients, a younger age of onset of MDD, lower body mass index (BMI), a history of suicide attempts and self-harm, as well as frequent smoking behavior. The annualized economic cost of TRD was 276,059.97 baht per person ($7,668.33), which was significantly higher than that of cost of non-TRD (173,487.04 baht or $4,819.08). The aggregated economic costs of MDD were 96.8 million baht annually ($2.69 M) if calculated from 500 MDD patients and unpaid caregivers. This contributed to the economic cost of TRD 27.05 million baht (98 respondents) and the economic cost of non-TRD 69.74 million baht (402 respondents).



CONCLUSIONS: The economic burden associated with TRD was significantly higher compared to non-TRD among antidepressant-treated MDD patients. Specifically, both direct medical costs and indirect costs were notably elevated in the TRD group.

Language: en