Shaughnessy EV, Simons RM, Simons JS, Freeman H. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 144: e106390.
BACKGROUND: Traumatic bonding, defined as attachment to a perpetrator of intimate partner violence (IPV), offers one explanation as to why many people with abusive romantic partners do not break off these relationships. But what individual-level risk factors make some victims of IPV more likely than others to develop traumatic bonding toward their partners? What is the nature of the potential association between traumatic bonding and PTSD symptoms? PARTICIPANTS: A path model tested the potential roles of childhood maltreatment and attachment insecurity as risk factors for traumatic bonding, as well as the potential association between traumatic bonding and PTSD symptoms, in a high-risk sample of 354 participants in current abusive relationships.
Traumatic bonding; Childhood maltreatment; Insecure attachment styles; Intimate partner violence victimization; PTSD symptoms