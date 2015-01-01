Abstract

Identifying frail older people at risk of falling is a priority in order to apply preventive strategies. This cross-sectional study included community-dwelling pre-frail and frail people (Fried's criteria) aged 70 years and older to assess the prevalence of falls and identify screening strategies based on comprehensive geriatric assessments to detect an increased risk of falling and recurrent falling in community-dwelling frail and pre-frail old people. Of the 229 participants, 121 (54.9%) had fallen in the previous 12 months, and 20 of these (16.5%) were recurrent fallers (≥2 falls). A score of 20 points or more on the Falls Efficacy Scale International was predictive of falling (area under the receiver-operating characteristics curve 0.67, 95% confidence interval: 0.61-0.74, p < 0.001) with a sensitivity of 51.7% and a specificity of 73.9%. Polypharmacy, Short Physical Performance Battery score of 8 points or less, and Falls Efficacy Scale International score of 20 points or more show an area under the curve of 0.78 (95% confidence interval: 0.67-0.89, p < 0.001) for recurrent falling.

