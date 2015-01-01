|
Barlett CP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(15): e6442.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37568984
Cyberbullying has emerged as a societal issue, and the majority of the research examining cyberbullying perpetration samples adolescent and/or emerging adult populations. A paucity of empirical attention has focused on young children (aged 8-10) regarding their cyberbullying frequency and predictors. The current study sampled 142 US youth aged 8-10 years and assessed their cyberbullying perpetration rate and cellular phone ownership.
Language: en
children; cyberbullying; cellular phone; online harm