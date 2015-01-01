Abstract

Depression is a common and debilitating condition that impacts individuals with various cultural backgrounds, medical conditions, and life circumstances. Thus, assessment tools need to be useful among different cultural groups. The 21-item Teate Depression Inventory (TDI) was developed in Italy, is designed to assess major depression, and focuses on cognitive and affective rather than somatic symptoms. This study aims to examine the factor structure and concurrent validity of the TDI English version among a non-clinical population in the United States. Participants included 398 adults (mean age 19.89 years, SD = 2.72, range: 18 to 46 years old) who completed the TDI and The Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale-Revised (CESD-R). The results supported a three-factor bifactor structure of the TDI (Positive Affect, Negative Affect, and Daily Functioning), which largely corresponds to the Tripartite Model of affective disorders. These findings support the use of TDI scores as measures of depressive symptoms among U.S. young adults, offering researchers and practitioners a brief and useful tool.

