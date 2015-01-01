Abstract

A systematic review was conducted to assess and synthesize recent research on mental health professionals' attitudes towards trans people. The main objectives of our research were (a) to identify, synthesize, and analyze the scientific evidence available so far about the attitudes of mental health professionals towards the trans community, and (b) to determine the factors related to these professionals' attitudes, paying special attention to psychosocial and cultural aspects. A systematic search was carried out in the following electronic databases: Pubmed, Web of Science, PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, Gender Studies Database, and Lilacs. A total of 32 articles of quantitative (n = 19), qualitative (n = 11), and mixed (n = 2) design, published up to March 2023, were included. Most studies used a cross-sectional or qualitative design, limiting the possibility of generalizing the results. The studies reviewed indicated mostly positive attitudes among the professionals, depending on their psychosocial characteristics. In line with the results of our review, we recommend that the training of professionals is important to improve their positive attitudes towards transgender and gender diverse people.

